How to order Zam Zam water online?

The National Water Company (NWC) has started the distribution of Zam Zam water in Saudi Arabia. In this article, we will explain the step by step process to order Zam Zam water online in Saudi Arabia.

NWC is the main operator of the King Abdullah Zamzam Water Project in Makkah. Therefore, the Zam Zam water delivered by them is 100% original. Recommended: How to know if Zam Zam water is not fake?

Order Zam Zam water online

First of all, you need to download an application “HNAK” from either Google playstore or iTunes. Now open the HNAK application and select the preferred language i.e. English.

In the second step, you need to create an account with the application after entering your first and last name, email address, and password.

Now go to the home screen and write Zam Zam water in the search bar. The application will show you a 5 liter Zam Zam water bottle that you can order online.

There will be a button to “Validate ID”, click on that button to verify your Iqama or Saudi National Card details.

Enter your Iqama number.

Upload a picture of your Iqama.

Now add two Zam Zam water bottles in your shopping cart and click on the “Secure Checkout button.

The price of one Zam Zam water bottle = SR 7.5.

The price of two Zam Zam water bottles = SR 15.

In the next step, you need to add the address where you want the Zam Zam water to be delivered and select the shipment method.

Zam Zam water delivery charges = SR 21.

Total Price of 2 Zam Zam Water bottles + Delivery = SR 36.

In the last step to order the Zam Zam water bottle online in Saudi Arabia, proceed with the payment. You can pay either with a debit or credit card. The delivery service might take up to 7 days to deliver.

Terms and Conditions

Only 2 Zam Zam water bottles can be ordered online on one Iqama.

Currently, the delivery of ZamZam water is only restricted to Makkah.

The water bottles bought from this application cannot be sold to anyone else. It is just for personal use only.