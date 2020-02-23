Now there is no need to visit a Bank AlJazira branch to open a bank account as you can do it online by using your computer. We have explained the step by step procedure of opening an account with AlJazira bank online.

Open Bank Aljazira account online

First of all, open the website from the following link and see if it allows you to open a bank account. https://www.baj.com.sa/Services/AccountOpening/

Agree to the terms and conditions.

Allow Yakeen to verify your data.

Iqama Details

Now scroll down a little bit and enter the following details;

ID Type: Iqama

Iqama: Iqama Number

Mobile Number: starting with 05

Date of Birth: As per the Iqama (not the passport).

Personal Details

In the next screen, the system will fetch some of your personal information such as your full name and the nationality. You will be required to fill the following details while filling the online account to open Bank Aljazira account.

Title: Mr.

Residence Status: Rented

Address Information

In the next screen, you will be required to enter your national address. If you are not yet registered with the National Address System, here is the guideline for that. If you already know your address, enter it here. The system will also ask you to enter the address in the home country.

Employment Details

In the next step of opening a bank Aljazira account, the system will ask you to enter your employment details. Here you need to enter the following details;

Employment Status: Full-Time Employed

Source of Income: Salary/Bonuses

Employer Activity: Write the industry of your employer.

Job Title: Enter the Job Title as per your Iqama

FATCA and CRS Information

Here the system will ask you 3 questions and most of the people will answer it in “NO.

Do you have any other nationality except the one in your official records? NO.

Are you Political Exposed Person? NO.

Are you related to Political Exposed Person? NO.

Account Activity

On the next screen, the system will ask you to select the branch you want to open the account. You should choose the branch nearest to your home or office. Answer the questions asked at this stage in the following way;

Please specify the purpose of the account: Payroll.

Statement frequency: Monthly.

Answer other questions with approximate expectations but don’t try to show-off that you are a heavy user. Otherwise, they will not open your bank account online and ask you to visit one of the branches of Bank Aljazira.

Countries Transfer from/to: Your home country

Name of Primary Depositor: Your Relative’s Name

Name of Local Beneficiary: Your company name

Name of International Beneficiary: Your Relative’s Name

Account Authentication from Absher

On the next screen, the system will send you an authentication code to verify that it is really you who is trying to open a bank account with Bank Aljazira online. Taking another security measure, the system will ask you to authorize the opening of a bank account through Absher.

In order to authorize opening a bank account with Al Jazira bank online, log in to your Absher account and click on the “Services” button under the “My Services” tab. https://absher.sa

A new page will open where you need to select “General Services”.

The Absher system will show you two options from where you need to select “Qabul”. Qabul service allows organizations to send you requests through Absher.

Here you would be able to see your pending Qabul requests. As you can see a pending request to open a bank account from Bank Aljazira.

Now click on the “Details” button and the system will show you an option to either accept or reject the account.

If you accept it, your account with Bank Aljazira will be opened online and you would be sent with the account number by the bank. That’s it, there is no need to visit the branch.