Oman lifts travel ban on India, Pakistan (18 countries)

Oman has lifted the travel ban on 18 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh starting from the 1st of Sep with 4 conditions.

1- All Omani citizens, residents of Oman, visa holders of Oman, those who do not require a visa to travel to Oman, and those who can obtain a visa upon arrival are allowed to enter Oman.

2- Passengers are required to present a COVID-19 vaccine certificate containing a QR Code stating that they have received two doses of a vaccine approved in Oman i.e.

Pfizer BioNTech.

Oxford AstraZeneca.

Sinovac.

Sputnik V.

3- The last dose of the vaccine is received at least 14 days before the travel to Oman.

4- A negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours before the flight departure.

How to enter Saudi Arabia via Oman?

People who are stuck in any of the 13 banned countries are thinking that they can utilize this option to enter Saudi Arabia by staying for 14 days in Oman.

However, as per the current visa requirements, Oman on arrival visa is only available to Saudi iqama holders if they are coming directly from Saudi Arabia (which is not the case with you).

In other words, you can come to Saudi Arabia via Oman if you arrange a different kind of visa.