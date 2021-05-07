No Vaccine = No attendance to workplace

The HRSD Ministry has made it mandatory to have coronavirus vaccine to attend work in the public, private and non-profit sectors.

What if you are not vaccinated?

It means that if you are not vaccinated, you cannot go to the shop, office, factory, restaurant, or any other place managed by your employer.

Your employer might allow you to work remotely if the nature of your work allows it.

If you are not vaccinated and not able to attend the office, your employer would be allowed to deduct your salary for no attendance.

What to do?

The ministry has called on all employees to start registering for getting the vaccine for a safe and healthy return to their workplace.

The date of Implementation

This decision comes as part of the government's efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The ministry will clarify soon the procedure and the date of implementing the decision.

