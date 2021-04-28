Fake: No need to wear Facemask if you are vaccinated

The news that there is no need to wear Facemask if you are vaccinated was published by Saudi Gazette on 28 April 2021 on this link. The image of the news published in the Saudi Gazette can be seen below.

However, now they have removed it from the link as it is giving an error message. It is presumed that they have published it out of some misunderstanding. Hence, we have also removed it too from our page.

We apologize for this!