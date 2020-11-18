No Iqama renewal for Expats above 60 in Kuwait

Kuwait has decided that it would not renew the work and the residency permits (Iqama) of expats who are of the age 60 or above from 1st of January 2021.

This ‘departure decision’ shall be effective from January 1st and thereby the Manpower Authority will not renew the work permit ensuring that the work contract will terminate automatically.

The deadline to leave the country

Moreover, the General Department of Residency Affairs is missioned to set the deadlines for leaving the country for those falling under the ban. The official's report claims this deadline to range from 1-3 months.

This means if the residency permit of an expat aged 60 is not renewed and is expired, he is to leave the country within 3 months at maximum. However, the report is silent about if this is valid for expats working in the private sector, public sector, or both.

Why?

This is aimed at reducing the number of expats from the country. Earlier in August, Kuwait imposed restrictions on the transferring of the dependent visas to work visas in the private sector and banned transferring government workers to the private sector.

Under the Localization of Jobs policy in Kuwait which is commonly known as the Kuwaitisation, 50,000 expats working in public sector have been dismissed.

No work permit be issued to expats above 60 years of age who do not have a university degree, claims the official reports. These new rules are all set to reduce the number of expats in the country.