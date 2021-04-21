No flight resumption for 20 banned countries

Saudi Airlines has clarified that all the flights are set to open on May 17, 2021, starting from 1 am in the morning. However, this decision does not include those 20 countries which are banned to combat coronavirus in Feb 2021.

The banned countries include India, Pakistan, and Egypt. The rule is that if you have been to any of these 20 countries in the preceding 14 days, you cannot enter Saudi Arabia.

اهلاً ضيفنا العزيز،.رفع تعليق جميع الرحلات الدولية اعتباراً (من الساعة الواحدة صباحاً من يوم الإثنين ، 17 مايو 2021م ) (ولا تنطبق على البلدان التي تقرر فيها اللجنة الرسمية المعنية تعليق السفر منها أو إليها بسبب تفشي فيروس كورونا الجديد). نشكر تواصلك — السعودية | SAUDIA (@Saudi_Airlines) April 21, 2021

Saudi Airlines made this statement when an Egyptian expat asked a question on their Twitter account.

The statement said that “Hello dear guest, The suspension of all international flights has been lifted as of 1 am Monday, May 17, 2021, AD.) ( It does not apply to countries where the relevant official committee decides to suspend travel to or from them due to the outbreak of the new Coronavirus). We thank you for your valuable feedback.”

When will they open flights from 20 countries?

It is hard to predict when the Saudi government is going to resume flights from these 20 countries. However, considering the current COVID19 situation in Pakistan, India and Egypt, I am sure it is not going to happen soon.