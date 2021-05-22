No entry to Saudi Arabia without vaccine registration

Saudi Arabia has urged all passengers including citizens, Iqama holders, GCC nationals, and visit visa holders to complete vaccine registration on the Muqeem website before arrival to Saudi Arabia.

However, if you are not vaccinated at all, there is no need to register. In that case, you will have to go through the institutional quarantine procedure.

Vaccination registration before arrival to Saudi Arabia

Open the Muqeem website https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home

Click on the “New Registration” tab.

On the next page, you will have to fill all the required fields in this way;

Name: Full name as per your passport.

Passport Number.

Date of Birth: As per Iqama or passport.

Nationality.

Arrival Type: By Air or Overland.

Flight Number: Check your booked ticket.

Arrival Date.

Arrival Destination.

Airline Name.

Vaccine Country.

Vaccine Type: 2 doses of Pfizer BioNTech or 2 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca or 2 doses of Moderna or 1 dose of Johnson Johnsons Janssen. Sinopharm is not accepted in Saudi Arabia.

Date of the first dose.

Date of the second dose.

Agree to the terms and conditions and click on the “ Submit ” button.

On the next page, you will receive your vaccination registration number that you will have to provide to an immigration officer upon arrival to Saudi Arabia.

Terms and conditions

The information provided in the vaccine registration form will be verified when the boarding pass is issued and at the ports of entry to Saudi Arabia.

The failure to comply with these requirements may result in deportation from Saudi Arabia.

It is required to carry an approved paper certificate to prove the vaccination, certified by the official health authorities in the countries of arriving travelers.