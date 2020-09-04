No contract renewal for expat health workers after 10 years

Ministry of Health has announced that they would not be renewing the employment contracts of those expat health workers who have completed 10 years of service in the public sector in Saudi Arabia.

However, the contract of outstanding and highly qualified health professionals would be renewed with the approval from the Health Minister.

There is a provision in the Cabinet decision dated 4 Rabi Al-Thani 1419 that specifies the period of the contract of non-Saudi staff in the government health sector should not exceed ten years, starting from the date of signing the contract.

A circular was issued by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Human Resources, Abdul Rahman Al Aiban to implement the government resolution to restrict the maximum tenure of the employment contract of Non-Saudi health staff to 10 years.

The ultimate objective of the circular is to gradually replace expatriates with Saudis and improve the Saudization and employment among citizens in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Al Watan Newspaper