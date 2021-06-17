Every passenger coming to Saudi Arabia is required to complete the Muqeem vaccine registration before arrival to Saudi Arabia. Here is the procedure;

Vaccinated Iqama Holders

In order to do Muqeem Registration for vaccinated Iqama holders;

Make sure to register the vaccine status with Tawakkalna

Open Muqeem website: https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home

Click on Vaccinated Resident .

Enter your Iqama Number.

Select the date of birth as per Iqama.

Select the Dependents accompanying you.

Agree to the terms and conditions and click on the “ Submit ” button.

Non-Vaccinated Iqama Holders

In order to do Muqeem Registration for not vaccinated Iqama holders;

Open Muqeem website: https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home

Click on Not Vaccinated Resident .

Enter your Iqama Number.

Select the date of birth as per Iqama.

Select Institutional Quarantine Type: Hotel or Home Shelter.

Quarantine Place: Select the name of the hotel.

Select the Dependents accompanying you.

Agree to the terms and conditions and click on the “ Submit ” button.

Non Vaccinated passengers will undergo Institutional Quarantine

Vaccinated Visitors

In order to do Muqeem Registration for vaccinated visitors;

Open Muqeem website: https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home

Click on Vaccinated Visitor .

Enter details such as the name, passport number, and nationality, etc.

Select the Vaccine Type. 2 doses of Pfizer BioNTech or; 2 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca or; 2 doses of Moderna or; 1 dose of Johnson Johnsons Janssen.

Agree to the terms and conditions and click on the “ Submit ” button.

Not Vaccinated Visitors

In order to do Muqeem Registration for not vaccinated visitors;

Open Muqeem website: https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home

Click on Vaccinated Visitor .

Enter details such as the name, passport number, and nationality, etc.

Select Institutional Quarantine Type: Hotel or Home Shelter.

Quarantine Place: Select the name of the hotel.

Non Vaccinated passengers will undergo Institutional Quarantine

Check Muqeem Registration

After the successful submission, you can check the status of registration online. In order to do that;

Open Muqeem website: https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home

Click on Check Registration .

You can check the registration by; Registration Number. Iqama Number and the Date of Birth. Passport Number and the Date of Birth.



Terms and conditions

The information provided in the vaccine registration form will be verified when the boarding pass is issued and at the ports of entry to Saudi Arabia.

The failure to comply with these requirements may result in deportation from Saudi Arabia.

It is required to carry an approved paper certificate to prove the vaccination, certified by the official health authorities in the countries of arriving travelers.