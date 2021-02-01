How to get motorcycle license in Saudi Arabia?

If you want to drive a bike in Saudi Arabia, you will have to obtain a motorcycle driving license. Here is the detailed procedure.

Requirements for Saudi Motorcycle License

You need to fulfill the following requirements to get a bike license in Saudi Arabia;

Visit Dallah Driving School

When you have all the above-mentioned documents, visit the Dallah Driving School near your place.

An agent sitting in front of the school can fill the driving license form for SR 15.

Submit all the documents to the designated window.

If all the documents are complete, the officer will assign a date and time for the motorcycle driving test.

Motorcycle driving license test

The motorcycle driving license test in Saudi Arabia is divided into two parts;

In the first part of the test, you have to drive a bike between 5 cones placed in a straight line with a sufficient gap.

In the second part of the bike driving license test in Saudi Arabia, several circles are placed on the land and you have to drive between them without touching the lines.

Get the print of the motorcycle license after passing the test.

Fee for the bike license in Saudi Arabia

The fee for the motorcycle driving license in Saudi Arabia is SR 200 for 10 years. In order to pay the fee through Al Rajhi bank;

Download the Application through PlayStore or iTunes

Log in to your internet banking account.

Click on the three dots on the left-upper corner.

Select “Payments”.

Press the “Government Payments” button.

On the next page, select the following;

Services: Driving License.

Application Type: Issue License.

Transaction Type: Payment.

Beneficiary ID: Iqama Number.

License Type: Motor Cycle.

Duration: 10 years.

If details are correct, click on the “confirm” button to pay the fee for the motorcycle license in Saudi Arabia.