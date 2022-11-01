5 most beautiful mosques in Dammam/Khobar

Dammam and Al Khobar and Dhahran known as the Tri-cities, are culturally and aesthetically quite unique. The Architect of these cities is well defined in the mosques. Here are the top 5 most beautiful mosques in Dammam and Khobar;

Bin Laden Mosque

Bin Laden Masjid is one of the most beautiful mosques in Khobar. The beautifully erected mosque compels visitors to capture the beauty of their cameras.

People love to visit the magnificent mosque and guess what, the Snapchat stories and Instagram posts are always filled with pictures of visitors with the Bin Laden mosque behind them.

Bin Laden Mosque location

King Fahd Airport Mosque

King Fahd Airport mosque is built on the roof of the car parking and entertains 2,000 worshipers at a time. The unique architectural methodology combines old and modern architecture and makes it the most beautiful mosque in Dammam.

King Fahd Airport Mosque location

Al Wabel Mosque

Al Wabel Mosque holds regular lectures on Quranic teachings due to which a large number of people visit it. Its bright colors contrasted with golden lights are no less than a treat to the eyes and it makes it one of the most beautiful mosques in Dammam.

Al Wabel Mosque location

King Fahd Mosque

King Fahd Mosque is among the largest mosques in the Eastern province. The architectural style used to furnish the mosque is exclusively Saudi. The mosque has developed over the years and has only grown beautiful with time.

King Fahd Mosque location

Khaled Al Dabal Mosque

The green-and-white contrast is always beautiful. The Khaled Al Dabal mosque has also used this safe color play by coloring the domes green and letting the rest of the mosque white.

At night, in the light of the moon, nothing but this mosque looks greatly outstanding.

Khaled Al Dabal Mosque location