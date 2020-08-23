MOL imposes 20% Saudization on Engineering Jobs in KSA

The Ministry of Labor of Saudi Arabia has issued Ministerial Decree 686 which imposes a 20% Saudization on all engineering jobs in private companies. In this regard, the Ministry of Labor has issued a set of rules which state the following;

On the powers granted to him by statute, and after reviewing the provisions of Article 3, Article 11, and Article 36 of the Saudi Labor Law issued by Royal Decree No. (M / 21) dated 7/3/1426 H, the Ministry has decided the following;

No 1: All private companies and establishments have to maintain at least 20% Saudization level in engineering jobs (stated below) starting from 01/06/1442 corresponding to Jan 15, 2021.

No 2: This decision is applied to the businesses where 5 or more engineers are employed.

No 3: This decision shall be implemented in accordance with previous ministerial decisions related to the Saudization of different professions.

No 4: The Ministry will take action against the establishment that violates the provisions of this decision.

No. 5: Only those Saudi engineers who are registered with the Saudi Council of Engineers would be counted for Saudization.

No. 6: The minimum salary for a Saudi Engineer has been set at SR 7,000/month. A Saudi getting less than this amount of salary would not be counted in Saudization calculation.

Engineering Professions with 20% Saudization Requirement

Engineer of auxiliary power units for aircraft Petroleum Engineer Microwave engineer Mechanical engineer, hydraulic inhibitors Vehicles mechanical engineer Mechanical engineer, engines and machines, except marine Welding mechanical engineer General Mechanical Engineer Mechanical engineer, train maintenance Aircraft maintenance mechanical engineer Mechanical engineer, ship maintenance Mechanical maintenance engineer Shipbuilding mechanical engineer Poured mechanical engineer Central air conditioning mechanical engineer General production mechanical engineer Production mechanical engineer Mechanical engineer, methods Mechanical engineer of machines and industrial machines Soil Mechanics Engineer Materials Engineer Material handling engineer Mining engineer Military Aircraft Calibration Engineer Aircraft brake component processing engineer Metal engineer Project Engineer General Survey Engineer Aerospace engineer Marine Survey Engineer Engineer propeller for military aircraft Quality control engineer Civil engineer (ports) Civil engineer (airports) Civil engineer (traffic) Civil engineer (methods) Civil engineer (railway) Civil engineer (dams) Civil engineer (irrigation) Civil Engineer (Bridges) Civil engineer (metal constructions)

civil engineer Quarry engineer General chemical engineer Chemical engineer, petroleum industries Chemical engineer, food industries Chemical engineer, fertilizer industries Chemical engineer research and development Safety electrical engineer Electrical engineer, transmission and distribution Transmission electrical engineer Electrical engineer monitoring and control General Electrical Engineer Maintenance electrical engineer Electrical engineer electric power generation Distribution electrical engineer Electrical engineer extensions Electrical engineer and instrumentation Efficiency engineer in water analysis Flight engineer Nuclear power engineer General industrial engineer Sanitary engineer, water and sewage Occupational Safety and Health Engineer Agricultural engineer Time and motion study engineer Cathodic protection engineer Well drilling engineer Geologist Engineer Engineer gearbox aircraft and artillery Site Coordination Engineer Blasting engineer Mining engineer Development and specification engineer Aircraft workshop production development engineer Manufacturing engineer Interior design engineer Industrial equipment installation engineer Aircraft landing gear engineer Factory planning engineer City planning engineer Environment engineer Naval engineer on board Senior Survey Engineer Senior mapping software engineer General electric engineer Electronic maintenance engineer Electronic engineer, medical devices Engineer of agricultural machinery Mineral extraction engineer Engineer Coordinator of Quality Systems Senior digital aerial survey supervisor Senior Aerial Survey Supervisor Safety and Loss Prevention Adviser Occupational Safety and Health Adviser An internal auditor for quality systems Senior inspectors non-destructive inspection of aircraft Senior Quality Systems Auditor Senior environmental monitoring systems technician Senior Occupational Safety and Health Specialist Head of Internal audit program Safety and Loss Prevention Expert Occupational safety and health expert Geodetic expert Technology in the glass and ceramics industry Marine equipment specialist Digital aerial survey specialist Digital Cartographer Occupational Safety and Health Specialist Digital Maps Specialist Patent specialist Senior Specialist Quality Check / Cartography Aircraft supply specialist.