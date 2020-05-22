MOH sends a private plane for a child’s hospital appointment

He requested for a movement permit

Al Hassan Ali Khabrani contacted the Saudi Ministry of heath in the Asir region to inquire about the procedure to get a permit for taking his daughter to Riyadh for her prescheduled appointment at the hospital.

The girl who is named Ibtihal was suffering from some health issues like atrophy and her treatment was being carried out at one of the hospitals in Riyadh.

The current ongoing situation and the spread of COVID-19 worried Ali Khabrani. The internal flights were suspended and intercity travel is banned.

The Ministry arranged a plane for him

The ministry asked about the girl’s data. After attaining all the data, the ministry contacted Ali Khabrani in a few hours surprising him with the great news. The Ministry officials confirmed an evacuated plane that will help the girl to get to the hospital for her checkup.

The plane took her from the Asir region to Riyadh for her appointment with the doctor along with her family. This was not all. The officials also told him that the same plane will also drop them back to Asir after the completion of the girl’s checkup.

An Ambulance was available at the airport

Ali Khabrani said the health ministry officials remained in contact with him continuously until the plane arrived. After the arrival of the plane, Al Khabrani took his ill daughter and wife along in the plane. He told that the kind gesture of the health ministry did not end here.

Their medical checkup was also carried out to ensure their safety from the COVID-19 and they were transported in the ambulance from the airport to the hospital.

Al Khabrani thanked the Government

Al Khabrani was so pleased with the benevolence of the health Ministry that he had no words to thank them. He said I don’t know how to thank the Ministry of health.

The ministry proved helpful at the time when they were looking for some help. The girl's appointment with the doctor was an urgent one because she got operated last month.

Al Khabrani thanked the Government of the Kingdom and their supreme leadership that always prove beneficial to help the Kingdom citizens first. He warm-heartedly thanked the Health Ministry and all its employees and the Health Ministry of the Asir region.

Al Khabrani added that we must thank God for making us among the children of such a helping and giving nation.