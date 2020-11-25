Minoxidil For Hair Loss: Everything You Need To Know

Male pattern baldness may be irreversible, but that doesn’t mean its course cannot be decelerated. And that’s deceleration to the point of causing a cessation towards its furthering, across your head, that is.

While it’s yet day, click for men's hair loss solutions and find out how minoxidil works, and how it should be used for a safe hair loss treatment.

How Does It Work?

This is where scientists remain baffled to this day. There isn’t a precise explanation as to how minoxidil is able to stimulate hair growth. Against this background, there have been numerous studies with regards to the possibility of minoxidil causing blood vessels on the scalp to dilate. Thus, allowing hair to continue growing.

Conversely, other researches show that the production of adenosine triphosphate, also known as ATP, increases through the regular utilisation of minoxidil. ATP operates during the anagen stage of the hair growth process— this “anagen phase” is referred to as the “active” phase. Cells undergo rapid division and will later “push” hair out of the roots to form strands.

Take note that the anagen period is directly paralleled to one’s age. The younger you are, the longer the active period of hair growth is. And the older one becomes, the shorter its duration will be.

It’s for this reason, the recommendation for minoxidil usage is “as early as possible”. In other words, the soonest that you see signs of male pattern baldness beginning to appear, seek consultation from your physician regarding trying out a minoxidil treatment.

Waiting too long before kickstarting the treatment (related to age) will increase the likelihood of using minoxidil when your hair growth’s anagen phase has already begun slowing down. Hence, decreasing the solution’s efficacy. The earlier you start the treatment, the better.

Why Choose Minoxidil?

Topical Application

Topical medications, because of their non-invasive nature, have lower risks of creating severe side effects on the body. More often than not, the side effects will appear externally (in this case, the scalp), without any impact on your internal bodily systems.

Should side effects occur (even in light of following doctor-prescribed instruction), they’ll be easily manageable because they’ll be just as easily spotted. It’s more convenient to monitor skin and/ or mucous membrane reactions to medicines that are applied topically, by spotting skin discoloration, rashes, inflammation, and the like.

Plus, after a few days of ceasing from using minoxidil (and any other topical, at that) and the skin will restart itself and regenerate to bring about new layers, replacing the portions that have had negative regions to the treatment.

Easy To Use

Much like any other topical-use medication, minoxidil is no different in being super easy to apply on the affected areas on your scalp. Granted that you follow the instructions on each bottle closely, you won’t face any complications with the how-to of using it.

One dose is generally equivalent to 1ML (you’ll have to verify this on the “Directions For Use” of the minoxidil product you’ll avail of). And that’s all you will need for every application. Similar to the way you spread a topical skin cream, this is how you are to rub and/or massage minoxidil drops on your head.