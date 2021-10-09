What does it mean to see a pillow in a dream?

Sometimes when tend to see weird dreams. Seeing a dream of a pillow could have different meanings depending upon the context as per Islam. Generally speaking, seeing a pillow in a dream represents a servant.
1- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, seeing new and a green pillow in a dream is a sign of having an obedient and righteous servant.
2- On the other hand if the pillow is old, torn, or black in color than the servant would be disobedient and non-righteous. It may also mean that the dreamer would face sorrows in his life.
3- According to Ibrahim Karmani رحمة الله عليه, seeing that the pillow is stolen in a dream is a sign that someone is after is wife/woman.
4- Seeing a pillow in someone’s house that does not belong to you could also mean that someone in that house is going to die soon.
Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the Ibn Sirin book for dream interpretations. You can read the book here.
