What does it mean to see a pillow in a dream?

Sometimes when tend to see weird dreams. Seeing a dream of a pillow could have different meanings depending upon the context as per Islam. Generally speaking, seeing a pillow in a dream represents a servant.

1- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, seeing new and a green pillow in a dream is a sign of having an obedient and righteous servant.

2- On the other hand if the pillow is old, torn, or black in color than the servant would be disobedient and non-righteous. It may also mean that the dreamer would face sorrows in his life.

3- According to Ibrahim Karmani رحمة الله عليه, seeing that the pillow is stolen in a dream is a sign that someone is after is wife/woman.

4- Seeing a pillow in someone’s house that does not belong to you could also mean that someone in that house is going to die soon.

