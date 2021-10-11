What does it mean to see a goat in a dream?

Table of Contents
As per Islam, there could be different meanings of seeing a goat in a dream depending upon the context in which the animal is seen.
Seeing a baby goat in a dream
According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, a baby goat in a dream represents a son.
1- Seeing yourself catching a baby goat or receiving it as a gift in a dream has the meaning of being blessed with a baby boy.
2- Killing a baby goat in a dream is an indication of the death of the dreamer’s son.
3- Eating the meat of a baby goat in a dream means that his/her son would cause her sadness.
4- According to Ibrahim Karmani رحمة الله عليه, seeing a baby goat is the dream is a sign of blessing and happiness.
Seeing a male or female goat in a dream
5- Getting a female goat in a dream means that the dreamer will get married soon.
6- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, seeing yourself skinning a goat in a dream has a meaning of getting a lot of wealth.
7- Eating the meat of a goat in a dream is a sign of spending wealth.
8- If one sees that the hair of a goat has grown in a dream, it is a sign that he will attain wealth.
9- According to Ibrahim Karmani رحمة الله عليه, drinking the milk of a female goat in a dream is a sign of benefiting from the wealth of his woman.
10- Slaughtering a goat in a dream has two different meanings depending upon if the dreamer enjoys its meat or not;
- Enjoying the meat = Getting physical pleasure from the wife.
- Not Enjoying the meat = Not getting satisfied with the wife.
11- Throwing a female goat out of the house in a dream is interpreted as giving divorce to wife.
Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the Ibn Sirin book for dream interpretations. You can read the book here.
For the latest updates, you can join our WhatsApp group or Telegram Channel.
Never pay the full price, download Saudi Coupon Code application and get all discount codes in one place.
Have a question to ask? Join our Facebook Group and ask it there.