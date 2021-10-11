What does it mean to see a goat in a dream?

As per Islam, there could be different meanings of seeing a goat in a dream depending upon the context in which the animal is seen.

Seeing a baby goat in a dream

According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, a baby goat in a dream represents a son.

1- Seeing yourself catching a baby goat or receiving it as a gift in a dream has the meaning of being blessed with a baby boy.

2- Killing a baby goat in a dream is an indication of the death of the dreamer’s son.

3- Eating the meat of a baby goat in a dream means that his/her son would cause her sadness.

4- According to Ibrahim Karmani رحمة الله عليه, seeing a baby goat is the dream is a sign of blessing and happiness.

Seeing a male or female goat in a dream

5- Getting a female goat in a dream means that the dreamer will get married soon.

6- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, seeing yourself skinning a goat in a dream has a meaning of getting a lot of wealth.

7- Eating the meat of a goat in a dream is a sign of spending wealth.

8- If one sees that the hair of a goat has grown in a dream, it is a sign that he will attain wealth.

9- According to Ibrahim Karmani رحمة الله عليه, drinking the milk of a female goat in a dream is a sign of benefiting from the wealth of his woman.

10- Slaughtering a goat in a dream has two different meanings depending upon if the dreamer enjoys its meat or not;

Enjoying the meat = Getting physical pleasure from the wife.

Not Enjoying the meat = Not getting satisfied with the wife.

11- Throwing a female goat out of the house in a dream is interpreted as giving divorce to wife.

Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the Ibn Sirin book for dream interpretations. You can read the book here.