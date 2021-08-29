What does it means to see a deer in a dream?

Seeing a deer in a dream could be an exciting experience but its real meaning as per Islam depends upon the person who saw it. Here are the details;

1- According to Ibrahim Karmani رحمة الله عليه, seeing yourself catching a deer in a dream would mean that he will get a beautiful wife.

2- Killing a deer from the backside in a dream means that the person will commit adultery with his maid.

3- If it is seen in a dream that the skin of the deer is being taken off then it is likely that he would be involved in Zina with a poor woman.

4- Eating the skin of the deer in a dream is a sign that the man would get married to a beautiful woman.

5- Slaughtering a deer in a dream is an indication to be blessed with a beautiful daughter.

6- According to Jabar Maghrabi رحمة الله عليه, getting a deer as a gift in Islam is an indication of being blessed with a baby boy.

7- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, seeing the death of a deer is a sign of being a victim of sorrows given by a woman.

Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the Ibn Sirin book for dream interpretations. You can read the book here.