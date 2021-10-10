What does it mean to call Adhan in a dream?

Sometimes you might have seen someone calling Adhan or hear the sound of Azan in a dream, it has a special meaning in Islam.

1- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, calling/hearing Adhan from a known place in a dream is a sign of performing Hajj or Umrah.

2- If the dreamer calls Azan from an unknown place in a dream then it is a sign that the dreamer will get unwanted news.

3- Seeing yourself calling Adhan from a minaret of a Masjid, is a sign that you will call people towards Allah.

4- Seeing yourself calling Azan from the bed shows immense love for the wife

5- Giving out Adhan from one’s own home in a dream is a sign of financial hardships or death in a family.

6- According to Ibrahim Karmani رحمة الله عليه, seeing yourself calling Azan with your wife is an indication towards the death of the dreamer.

7- Hearing Adhan with the addition or deletion of words in a dream is an indication that the dreamer would be unjust and atrocious.

8- If a prisoner sees a dream where he is calling Azan then it is a sign that he will get freedom, soon.

