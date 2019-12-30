Saudi Police arrest 98 people on MDL beast Harassment cases

MDL beast was the biggest all-times hit of any concert in Saudi Arabia as it drew more than 400,000 people. However, after the event, many harassment cases were reported by women in the MDL beast which resulted in as many as 98 arrests for indecent dressing and harassment.

There is no doubt about the success of the event as people at large and especially youngsters showed their interest in it. It is due to the MDL beast and Riyadh Season that hotels in Riyadh have achieved the highest occupancy rate in the last 12 years. However, it also highlighted some black sheep of society.

After the event, hundreds of women, men and disabled broke their silence by showcasing the assault on them on twitter with the hashtag of “Harassment MDL Beast”.

#تحرش_ميدل_بيست لابد من اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لمثل هذه التصرفات الفردية التي اساءت #موسم_الرياض_2019 هؤلاء انحرافهم قد يستمر مابعد الموسم ويكونون عاله في مجتمعنا تجاوز الحدود يعني التمرد وطمس الهوية وهذا شي خطيرررر pic.twitter.com/JkrUC6wzMx — مشاعل عبد الكريم الجميل (@SGfB4UR1IDJYiqG) December 22, 2019

“I hated the crowd, the level of sexual harassment at that concert was just ridiculous. Like, so ridiculous,” she said in the video.

I literally can’t believe my eyes nor do I believe that people still blame the victims instead of the molesters #نطالب_بأنظمه_ضد_المتحرشين#تحرش_ميدل_بيست pic.twitter.com/6oxTP538hK — سبوكو (@undomyscars) December 24, 2019

In this regard, the Saudi authorities have taken an action by arresting 38 people for harassing women and 60 people for wearing indecent clothing at the Riyadh MDL beast out of which 37 are women.

انتي كذا تقولين تعالوا تحرشوا فيني،

خلاص تحملي مايجيك وفكينا من صياحك😕#تحرش_ميدل_بيست pic.twitter.com/IqGLmoP8VF — محمد الشمري (@Mohd23415) December 22, 2019

The arrests were made by implementing the bylaw for maintaining public decorum, approved by the Council of Ministers in its decision No. 444 dated April 10, 2019 corresponding to Sha’ban 4, 1440. — SPA

حسبي الله و نعم الوكيل ،،،

اللهم لا تؤاخذنا بما فعل السفهاء من

#تحرش_ميدل_بيست pic.twitter.com/ehyIojBRXq — A (@zbady__) December 22, 2019