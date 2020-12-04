Mandatory Car Seat to discharge newborn from hospital

With an increase in the number of road accidents in the Kingdom day by day, Saudi Arabia has planned to set a condition for all the parents. Parents must have a car seat before their newborns are discharged from the hospital.

The Ministry and Saudi National Family Safety Program have planned to develop the mechanism in all the hospitals that are affiliated to the Ministry of Health.

They have planned to initiate a movement as a part of an awareness campaign for the parents to teach them about the safety of their children in vehicles.

“Child Seat First” is the campaign launched by Family Safety Programme. According to Dr.Sarah Siraj Abed a regional director of the National Family Safety Programme, the campaign aims to teach the parents about their child's safety in vehicles and also reduce injuries caused by road accidents to the children.

According to the report road accidents have become the first cause of death of babies below one year with 70 percent of the total death and it is the second cause of death of children from 5 to 14 years by 20 to 30 percent of the total deaths.

