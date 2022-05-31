7 Major Sins in Islam as per Hadith

Abu Huraira رَضِيَ ٱللَّٰهُ عَنْهُ has reported that once Prophet Muhammad ﷺ mentioned 7 major sins in Islam that doom one to Hell.

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ “Avoid the seven major sins that doom one to Hell. – Sunan an-Nasa’i 3671

Associating others with Allah (Shirk). Magic. Killing a soul whom Allah has forbidden killing. Consuming Riba Consuming the property of orphans. Fleeing from the battlefield. Accusing a woman of committing Zina who has not done it.

Shirk

When we say لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله, we acknowledge that there is no God except Allah. Associating partners with God is Shirk and it is the biggest sin in Islam. People who commit Shirk would remain in Hell forever.

Whoever associates others with Allah ˹in worship˺ will surely be forbidden Paradise by Allah. Their home will be the Fire. – Al-Maidah 5:72

Witchcraft

Sorcerers who do witchcraft or black magic also commit shirk and therefore, it is also a major sin in Islam. When a person commits black magic, he seeks help from Shaitan and Jinns.

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said: Whoever practices magic, has committed Shirk. – Sunan an-Nasa’i 4079

The second caliph of Islam Umar ibn al-Khattab رَضِيَ ٱللَّٰهُ عَنْهُ sent messages to his viceroys in those countries under Islamic rule ordering them to kill all sorcerers.

Killing a human being

Killing an innocent human being be it a Muslim or Non-Muslim is a major sin in Islam.

Whoever kills a believer intentionally, their reward will be Hell—where they will stay indefinitely. Allah will be displeased with them, condemn them, and will prepare for them a tremendous punishment. – An-Nisa 4:93

Whoever takes a life—unless as a punishment for murder or mischief in the land—it will be as if they killed all of humanity – Al-Ma’idah 5:32

Earning Riba – Interest

Earning Riba or interest on loans or deposits is another major sin in Islam. Allah ﷻ declares war against those who earn interest on their deposits

O, believers! Fear Allah, and give up outstanding interest if you are ˹true˺ believers. If you do not, then beware of war with Allah and His Messenger! – Al-Baqarah 2:278-279

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ cursed the one who consumed Riba, and the one who charged it, those who witnessed it, and the one who recorded it.” – Jami` at-Tirmidhi 1206

Using the wealth of orphans

If anyone uses the wealth of an orphan, he is committing a major sin. If you are entrusted with taking care of orphans, you cannot use their wealth on anything except themselves. It is a sensitive issue and therefore, people should be very careful doing so.

Running away from the battlefield

Once a Muslim has entered a battlefield, it is not permissible for him to flee away. He shall stay on the battlefield so that the morale of his fellow warriors isn’t hurt.

Accusing a woman of committing Zina

Accusing a woman of committing Zina while she has not committed it is a major sin in Islam. The punishment of such people in the world is flogging them with 80 lashes.

Those who accuse chaste women ˹of adultery˺ and fail to produce four witnesses, give eighty lashes each. – An-Nur 24:4