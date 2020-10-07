People coming from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia have to present a PCR test conducted 72 hours before the flight from a Saudi approved laboratory. Children below 8 years of age are not required to perform a PCR test.

Here is a list of all laboratories and their branches approved by the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan for the PCR test. Keep in mind that every airline has a list of its own labs so it is better to check with the airline before taking the test.

3 Conditions to enter Saudi Arabia from Pakistan

1- The passenger must have a valid visa;

2- The passenger must have a negative PCR test report conducted by one of the approved laboratories by the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan for the PCR test.

3- The passenger must fill in and sign the Health Disclaimer Form and hand it over to the health control center upon arrival at the airport in Saudi Arabia.

PIA List of Saudi approved labs for PCR test in Pakistan

If you are flying through PIA or Air Blue from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, the PCR test must be conducted from any of the following labs.

MedAsk Labs (Pvt) Limited. Islamabad Diagnostic Center (Pvt) Limited Khan Labs and Diagnostic Center. Test Zone Diagnostic Center Metropole Laboratries (Pvt) Limited. Real-Time PCR Diagnostic Labs. Maroof International Hospital Labs.

Flynas List of Saudi approved labs for PCR test in Pakistan

If you are flying through Flynas from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, the PCR test must be conducted from any of the following labs.

Venus Diagnostic. Islamabad Diagnostics Center. Medikay Care Limited. Essa Lab. Chughtai Labs.