In order to boost the Vision 2030 National development part, the honored Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz issued a royal decree to nationalize several foreign professionals. The announcement aimed to attract bright minds from around the globe because Saudi Arabia is seeking to broaden the horizon of its economy.

List of Professions who can get the Saudi Nationality

The issued royal decree stated the list of professionals that would be nationalized. The list of professionals in different disciplines including;

Islamic Scholars Nuclear experts Experts in renewable energy and medicines Computer scientists Pharmacologists Experts in oil industries Artificial intelligence experts Sports and arts personalities Ecologists Astronauts

Besides this, it also requires different scientists who are experts in desalination technology and those who can help in expediting development in the Kingdom. However, there are no official reports claiming whether this scheme comprises the nationalization of non-Muslims professionals as well. Recommended: How to get Saudi Nationality?

This scheme was launched in 2016 confirming the Saudi Vision 2016 that aims to draw the attention of different creative people from around the world to come and work in the Kingdom and it also aims to diversify the oil-dependent country and promote its national development in order to benefit the Kingdom and its citizens.