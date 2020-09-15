As we know that Saudi Arabia has allowed some citizens and residents to travel out and return to Saudi Arabia starting from Sep 15. In this regard, the following people are allowed to travel out and return to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia will lift all restrictions from international travel starting from Jan 01.

Can expats leave KSA after Sep 15 and return before Jan 2021?

There has been a lot of confusion among expatriates if they can leave Saudi Arabia after Sep 15 and return back before Jan 01.

There have never been any restrictions on Iqama holders to leave Saudi Arabia on a valid exit reentry visa.

As per the text of the Royal Decree, every non-Saudi with a valid exit reentry visa can enter back Saudi Arabia.

The Royal decree does not restrict Non-Saudis from traveling out of KSA after Sep 15 and enter back before Jan 2021.

Therefore, as per the information available at this point in time from official channels, it can be concluded that an Iqama holder can leave Saudi Arabia on an exit reentry visa after Sep 15 and enter back even before Jan 2021.

In order to enter Saudi Arabia, the passenger will have to bring a PCR test for coronavirus issued 48 hours before the flight departure.

مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الداخلية : صدور الموافقة الكريمة على أن يكون الرفع الكامل للقيود على مغادرة المواطنين للمملكة والعودة إليها، والسماح بفتح المنافذ لعبور جميع وسائل النقل عبر المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية، بعد تاريخ 1 يناير 2021م، وفق الإجراءات المتبعة قبل جائحة كورونا. pic.twitter.com/5KtBKd5mJE — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) September 13, 2020

List of people who can travel out and return to KSA from Sep 15

Non-Saudis

Saudi Nationals

Government employees.

Workers in diplomatic and consular missions.

Workers in permanent jobs.

Businessmen.

Patients.

The scholarship students.

Family reunification of the citizens.

The death of a family member.

الفئات المسموح لها بالسفر إلى خارج المملكة والعودة إليها من المواطنين اعتبارًا من الساعة السادسة من صباح يوم الثلاثاء 27 محرم 1442هـ الموافق 15 سبتمبر 2020م. pic.twitter.com/we862Ccecj — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) September 13, 2020