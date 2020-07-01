List of people who are most at risk for COVID-19

The Health Ministry has issued a list of the people who are most at risk for COVID-19. The health Ministry issue several documents discussing some important topics related to public health.

Among the important documents, it recently highlighted the list of the people who can suffer severely with the Covid-19.

This is the most discussed issue nowadays. Most of the countries have provided extra care to such people who are mostly at risk for Covid-19. The group of people includes;

People above 65 years of age.

Those who suffer from chronic lung diseases.

Asthmatic people.

People who were hospitalized once in six months due to some health condition.

People suffering from chronic hearth diseases:

Those who are suffering from heart muscle failure.

People with coronary artery disease.

Who suffered from a heart attack in the past year.

People with Chronic Medical condition:

Hypertension patients who undergo hypnosis.

Diabetic people with uncontrolled diabetes.

People suffering from renal diseases and undergo dialysis.

Cirrhosis of the liver.

People with Obesity:

Those who have body mass index BMI above 30.

Hereditary Immunodeficiency patients

Those who are suffering from HIV/AIDS.

Undergoing cancer treatment.

Those who are using immunosuppressant.