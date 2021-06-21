6 items require custom declaration at Saudi Airports

If you are carrying any of the following 6 items, you need to declare it to the Saudi customs at Saudi Airports. The following is the detailed list by the customs authority;

How to declare cash and gold to Saudi Customs?

If you are carrying any of the above-mentioned items, you need to declare it to the Saudi Customs at the airport.. In order to do it;

You can download the Saudi Customs application for the declaration.

Otherwise, download the form from this link.

Submit this form to Saudi Customs at the airport.

The Saudi customs officer may ask you different questions about it.

If required, you have to prove that the money in your possession is legally earned in Saudi Arabia.

If you fail to make such a declaration, it will be treated as you are carrying these items illegally.