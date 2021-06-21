6 items require custom declaration at Saudi Airports

If you are carrying any of the following 6 items, you need to declare it to the Saudi customs at Saudi Airports. The following is the detailed list by the customs authority;

  1. SR 60,000 and more or any currency equivalent to the amount (SR 60.000) or any instrument that is tradable equivalent to SR 60,000. Recommended: How much gold/cash can I carry from Saudi Arabia?
  2. Personal purchases or gifts that have a worth of more than SR 3,000.
  3. Jewelry, gold, gold bars, precious metals, or precious stones that have a worth of SR 60,000 or more.
  4. List of prohibited items to bring to Saudi Airports.
  5. More than 20 cigars or 200 cigarettes or goods that have been subjected to excise tax.
  6. Goods for commercial purposes in commercial quantity.

How to declare cash and gold to Saudi Customs?

If you are carrying any of the above-mentioned items, you need to declare it to the Saudi Customs at the airport.. In order to do it;

  • You can download the Saudi Customs application for the declaration.
  • Otherwise, download the form from this link.
  • Submit this form to Saudi Customs at the airport.
  • The Saudi customs officer may ask you different questions about it.
  • If required, you have to prove that the money in your possession is legally earned in Saudi Arabia.

If you fail to make such a declaration, it will be treated as you are carrying these items illegally.

Steve
Steve has been living in Saudi Arabia since 2013 and writing about Saudi rules, regulations, guides, and procedures since then.

