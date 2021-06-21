6 items require custom declaration at Saudi Airports

If you are carrying any of the following 6 items, you need to declare it to the Saudi customs at Saudi Airports. The following is the detailed list by the customs authority;
- SR 60,000 and more or any currency equivalent to the amount (SR 60.000) or any instrument that is tradable equivalent to SR 60,000. Recommended: How much gold/cash can I carry from Saudi Arabia?
- Personal purchases or gifts that have a worth of more than SR 3,000.
- Jewelry, gold, gold bars, precious metals, or precious stones that have a worth of SR 60,000 or more.
- List of prohibited items to bring to Saudi Airports.
- More than 20 cigars or 200 cigarettes or goods that have been subjected to excise tax.
- Goods for commercial purposes in commercial quantity.
How to declare cash and gold to Saudi Customs?
If you are carrying any of the above-mentioned items, you need to declare it to the Saudi Customs at the airport.. In order to do it;
- You can download the Saudi Customs application for the declaration.
- Otherwise, download the form from this link.
- Submit this form to Saudi Customs at the airport.
- The Saudi customs officer may ask you different questions about it.
- If required, you have to prove that the money in your possession is legally earned in Saudi Arabia.
If you fail to make such a declaration, it will be treated as you are carrying these items illegally.
For the latest updates, you can join our WhatsApp group or Telegram channel.