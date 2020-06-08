List of Tatam Clinics taking COVID19 patients in KSA

Many people with Coronavirus symptoms in Saudi Arabia do not know where they can go for the treatment. In this regard, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has launched the Tataman Clinics or Fever Clinics that cater to those who are feeling the symptoms of COVID-19.
The following fever clinics are receiving citizens, residents, and or violators of the residency system who are experiencing symptoms of the new coronavirus such as high fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Ministry says that it would expand the number of clinics across the rest of the Kingdom’s provinces later on.
1) Riyadh-Sulaymaniyah Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/jir7dgDLz6Rg7djj7
2) Riyadh-Asir Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/Ck6xCzeYVM87K8hV6
3) Riyadh-Badr Al Thani Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/ddFrN7sidGBvr95c6
4) Riyadh-Primary Health Care Center, Al-Oreija ‘Central District
https://goo.gl/maps/oFmHHu9JQCnh5Nfy6
5) Riyadh-Mansoura Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/52iodC7bS37DWfnv8
6) Riyadh-Al-Manar Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/wDKjFnYMhqiZ8bFaA
7) Riyadh-Al Moalmein Medical Center
https://goo.gl/maps/CoDZ2yHYCun2dsip9
8)Qassim-Al Fayziyah Eastern Health Care Center
https://goo.gl/maps/hgBfCv5SNNjqzkiX9
9) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Al Badai General Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/SSscRyx5SDzgFBmS9
10) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in King Khalid Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/mSsMKvZ39oXfeE8j7
11) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Al Nabhaniyah Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/wxqSKpzDk6e1v79W9
12) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Uglat Alsugoor Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/25mpF8n1q4x3Su1g6
13) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Dariyah General Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/vtvwLePR84ZtDcdi7
14) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Qusaiba Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/DpaX1Lnm3sC7Lqn3A
15) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Uyun Aljawa General New Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/XwiPe3JHAC5Sy2m3A
16) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Al-Asyah Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/cgtFfxVhJn9zCpC79
17) Qassim-Tataman Clinics in Al Bukayriyah Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/1z7JHXz6tpczedzEA
18) Qassim-Tataman clinics in Al Quba General Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/9YQCupbaLy65wvhw6
19) Makkah-Al-Khalidiya Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/C6EB6k3kQzamMDxn7
20) Makkah-Al-Mansour Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/ic85Q4mT9igyik516
21) Makkah-Sharia Al-Mujahideen Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/xTTg55PNmfxc6sqY9
22) Makkah-Primary Health Care Center in Hadda
https://goo.gl/maps/pmDEW9Ejeq1v9nZFA
23) Makkah-Abu Orwa Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/1YGyvgoYXmB3frKK8
24) Jeddah-Tatamman Clinics in East Jeddah General Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/cqyW9HpDheExetdF6
25) Jeddah-Tatamman Clinics in King Abdullah Medical Complex
https://goo.gl/maps/bggCtFrf6PsNJhLf7
26) Jeddah-Tatamman Clinics in King Fahd Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/PZ6Jq42vtgGaMt7x7
27) Jeddah-Tatamman Clinics in King Abdulaziz Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/i8qgrfX3hiDnQ6E1A
28) Jeddah-Tatamman Clinics in Al Thagher Hospital
https://goo.gl/maps/Ni34JS9kMyFyrmkr9
29) Madinah-Al-Nasr Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/ZvWrAi3v5opk2sjg6
30) Madinah-Al-Daihata Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/JgqRoGnwwg7h8HBx8
31)Madinah-Al Khalidiya Health Center
https://goo.gl/maps/iPQpjN82TwcCEETi9
Clinics are open 24/7 and do not require an appointment, thus, you may visit anytime.