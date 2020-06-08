List of Tatam Clinics taking COVID19 patients in KSA

Many people with Coronavirus symptoms in Saudi Arabia do not know where they can go for the treatment. In this regard, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has launched the Tataman Clinics or Fever Clinics that cater to those who are feeling the symptoms of COVID-19.

The following fever clinics are receiving citizens, residents, and or violators of the residency system who are experiencing symptoms of the new coronavirus such as high fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Ministry says that it would expand the number of clinics across the rest of the Kingdom’s provinces later on.

1) Riyadh-Sulaymaniyah Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/jir7dgDLz6Rg7djj7

2) Riyadh-Asir Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/Ck6xCzeYVM87K8hV6

3) Riyadh-Badr Al Thani Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/ddFrN7sidGBvr95c6

4) Riyadh-Primary Health Care Center, Al-Oreija ‘Central District

https://goo.gl/maps/oFmHHu9JQCnh5Nfy6

5) Riyadh-Mansoura Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/52iodC7bS37DWfnv8

6) Riyadh-Al-Manar Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/wDKjFnYMhqiZ8bFaA

7) Riyadh-Al Moalmein Medical Center

https://goo.gl/maps/CoDZ2yHYCun2dsip9

8)Qassim-Al Fayziyah Eastern Health Care Center

https://goo.gl/maps/hgBfCv5SNNjqzkiX9

9) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Al Badai General Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/SSscRyx5SDzgFBmS9

10) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in King Khalid Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/mSsMKvZ39oXfeE8j7

11) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Al Nabhaniyah Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/wxqSKpzDk6e1v79W9

12) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Uglat Alsugoor Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/25mpF8n1q4x3Su1g6

13) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Dariyah General Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/vtvwLePR84ZtDcdi7

14) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Qusaiba Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/DpaX1Lnm3sC7Lqn3A

15) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Uyun Aljawa General New Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/XwiPe3JHAC5Sy2m3A

16) Qassim-Tatamman Clinics in Al-Asyah Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/cgtFfxVhJn9zCpC79

17) Qassim-Tataman Clinics in Al Bukayriyah Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/1z7JHXz6tpczedzEA

18) Qassim-Tataman clinics in Al Quba General Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/9YQCupbaLy65wvhw6

19) Makkah-Al-Khalidiya Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/C6EB6k3kQzamMDxn7

20) Makkah-Al-Mansour Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/ic85Q4mT9igyik516

21) Makkah-Sharia Al-Mujahideen Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/xTTg55PNmfxc6sqY9

22) Makkah-Primary Health Care Center in Hadda

https://goo.gl/maps/pmDEW9Ejeq1v9nZFA

23) Makkah-Abu Orwa Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/1YGyvgoYXmB3frKK8

24) Jeddah-Tatamman Clinics in East Jeddah General Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/cqyW9HpDheExetdF6

25) Jeddah-Tatamman Clinics in King Abdullah Medical Complex

https://goo.gl/maps/bggCtFrf6PsNJhLf7

26) Jeddah-Tatamman Clinics in King Fahd Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/PZ6Jq42vtgGaMt7x7

27) Jeddah-Tatamman Clinics in King Abdulaziz Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/i8qgrfX3hiDnQ6E1A

28) Jeddah-Tatamman Clinics in Al Thagher Hospital

https://goo.gl/maps/Ni34JS9kMyFyrmkr9

29) Madinah-Al-Nasr Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/ZvWrAi3v5opk2sjg6

30) Madinah-Al-Daihata Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/JgqRoGnwwg7h8HBx8

31)Madinah-Al Khalidiya Health Center

https://goo.gl/maps/iPQpjN82TwcCEETi9

Clinics are open 24/7 and do not require an appointment, thus, you may visit anytime.