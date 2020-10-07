List of approved labs for PCR test in Saudi Arabia

Many countries have been asking for a PCR test issued 48 to 96 hours before the flight from Saudi Arabia. In this regard, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has released a list of approved laboratories for the PCR tests for the flights from Saudi Arabia.

List of approved labs for PCR test – flights from Saudi Arabia

Here is a list of laboratories approved by the Ministry of Health for the PCR test in Saudi Arabia. However, it is still recommended to check from the airline for the laboratory.

Laboratory City Al Habib Medical Group Riyadh Mouwasat Hospital Riyadh Smart Lab Company Riyadh Al Farabi Laboratory Riyadh Specialized Medical Center Hospital Riyadh Dallah Hospital Riyadh Al Dara Medical Center Riyadh Hayat National Hospital Riyadh Arab Medical Laboratories Riyadh Al Habib Medical Group Jeddah IMC Hospital Jeddah House of Medicine Laboratory Jeddah Suleiman Fakieh Hospital Jeddah GNP Hospital Jeddah Jeddah National Hospital Jeddah Al Borg Medical Laboratories Dammam Mouwasat Hospital Dammam Dar Afia Medical Complex Dammam Al Habib Medical Group Dammam Al Borg Medical Laboratories Tabuk Al Moousa Special Hospital Al Ahsa Al Borg Medical Laboratories Khamis Mushayat Almana General Hospital Khobar Al Habib Medical Group Qassim