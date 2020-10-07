List of approved labs for PCR test in Saudi Arabia

Many countries have been asking for a PCR test issued 48 to 96 hours before the flight from Saudi Arabia. In this regard, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has released a list of approved laboratories for the PCR tests for the flights from Saudi Arabia.
List of approved labs for PCR test – flights from Saudi Arabia
Here is a list of laboratories approved by the Ministry of Health for the PCR test in Saudi Arabia. However, it is still recommended to check from the airline for the laboratory.
|Laboratory
|City
|Al Habib Medical Group
|Riyadh
|Mouwasat Hospital
|Riyadh
|Smart Lab Company
|Riyadh
|Al Farabi Laboratory
|Riyadh
|Specialized Medical Center Hospital
|Riyadh
|Dallah Hospital
|Riyadh
|Al Dara Medical Center
|Riyadh
|Hayat National Hospital
|Riyadh
|Arab Medical Laboratories
|Riyadh
|Al Habib Medical Group
|Jeddah
|IMC Hospital
|Jeddah
|House of Medicine Laboratory
|Jeddah
|Suleiman Fakieh Hospital
|Jeddah
|GNP Hospital
|Jeddah
|Jeddah National Hospital
|Jeddah
|Al Borg Medical Laboratories
|Dammam
|Mouwasat Hospital
|Dammam
|Dar Afia Medical Complex
|Dammam
|Al Habib Medical Group
|Dammam
|Al Borg Medical Laboratories
|Tabuk
|Al Moousa Special Hospital
|Al Ahsa
|Al Borg Medical Laboratories
|Khamis Mushayat
|Almana General Hospital
|Khobar
|Al Habib Medical Group
|Qassim
