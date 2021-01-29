List of all Imams of Masjid Al-Haram

An Imam holds a very prestigious position in the Muslim community. An Imam is a title given to the leader of a mosque. Since Masjid Al-Haram has appointed several Imams for the benefit of the Muslim Ummah, here is a list of them:

Sheikh Yasir Al Dossary

One of the renowned reciters of the Muslim world and the Imam of Masjid Al Haram is Sheikh Dr. Yasir bin Rashid bin Hussein Al-Wadani Al-Dossary. Born in 1980 AD, and was appointed as Imam in Masjid al-Haram in 2015.

He has a good educational profile where he had obtained a Bachelor's degree from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, a master's degree in comparative jurisprudence from the Higher Judicial Institute, and a doctorate degree in the Department of Comparative Fiqh from the higher institute of the Judiciary.

Sheikh Usaamah Khayyat

Sheikh Usaamah Khayyat has obtained his bachelor's degree in 1977, a Master’s degree in 1982, and Ph.D. Degree in 1988 from Umm Al Qurra University, Makkah.

He got the honor of being an imam of the masjid Al Haram in 1997. His appointment was approved by King Fahad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He is not only an imam but also a Professor in the Faculty of Dawah and Usool Deen in Umm Al Qurra University along with a member of the Shoura Council since 2003.

Sheikh Bandar Baleelah

Being born in Makkah in 1975, Baleelah graduated in 1996, completed his Master's Degree from Umm Al Qurra University in 2002. In 2008, he obtained his Ph.D. Degree from the Islamic University of Madinah.

In 2013 he was appointed as Imam of the Masjid al-Haram, Makkah. Currently, he is also giving teaching services as a professor at the faculty of Shariah in Taif University.

Sheikh Saleh Al Humaid

Born in 1950, he was able to memorize the Holy Quran at an age of 20 only. He completed his bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. from the Umm Al Qurra University, Makkah.

He was only 33 when he was appointed as Imam of Masjid Al Haram.

Sheikh Saleh Al Talib

Sheikh Saleh Al Talib was born in Riyadh, got his early education from Riyadh, then graduated from Imam Saud University, Riyadh, and got a Masters Degree in Comparative Islamic Jurisprudence.

He has the honor of having a Masters Degree in International Law from George Town, Washington DC, USA. He serves as a judge in the High Court of Makkah. He was appointed as an imam of Masjid Al Haram in 2003.

Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany

Known as the youngest of the imams of Masjid Al Haram, he was able to memorize the Holy Quran at an early age.

He also won the Quran Recitation Competition held in Masjid Al Haram.

Sheikh Abdul Reham Al Sudais

One of the most popular Islamic personalities is Sudais. Gifted with a beautiful voice, Muslim Ummah loves his recitation. Sheikh Abdul Rehman Al Sudais is currently the Chief Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram.

He is a state-level minister as he enjoys the Presidency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques (GPH).

Sheikh Dr. Maher

Maher had a keen interest in mathematics and thereby started teaching it. He completed his Quranic learning and then started to lead the prayers in various mosques. He completed his Master's and then P.HD from Umm Al Qurra University in 2012.

People would love to pray behind him as he recites beautifully. He has also been appointed as an adviser to Prince Abdul Majid in Makkah.

Sheikh Khalid Al Ghamdi

He had completed his memorization of the Quran in Makkah at the age of 16 under a Pakistani cleric.

He holds a Masters Degree in Recitation and Tafseer of the Holy Quran from Umm Al Qurra University.

Sheikh Faisal Gazzawwi

Sheikh Faisal Gazzawi, born in 1965, graduated in 1989, was able to earn a master’s degree Ph.D. Degree from Umm Al Qurra University.

He had been appointed as Imam in Masjid Al Haram in 2008 and as Kateeb in 2016. He has also served as the President at the Faculty of Quranic Recitation in Umm Al Qurra University.