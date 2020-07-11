Largest camel hospital in the world opens in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has opened the largest camel hospital in the world in the Qassim Region. It is among one of the few devoted hospitals in the world made with the cost of almost 26.7 million dollars [100 million riyals] particular for camel care.

Salam Veterinary Group’s camel hospital

Salam Veterinary Group’s camel hospital was set in motion by the Governor of Qassim Region Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz. After the inauguration, he jaunted the facility.

According to the reports of the Food and Agricultural Organization, the Arabian Peninsula has plenty of camels numbered as 1.6 million. The majority of them [about 53 percent] are found in Saudi Arabia, while the number of camels in the UAE is 30,0000.

Camel Hospitals in GCC

There are many other such hospitals established in the Region of Qatar and Dubai.

In 2015 Qatar opened up first such dedicated hospital for camel’s pedigree. After this, a camel hospital named Dubai Camel Hospital [DCH] was made with a price of 10 million dollars in 2017, which was the second devoted hospital for camels.

In 2019 Dubai Camel Hospital [DCH] increased its volume by 50 percent to touch the command and cure 30 camels at one time, according to the facts given by Emirates 24/7.

What are the prices of camels?

According to the reports of the New York Times, the standard price can be varied from 2,700 dollars to around 815,000 dollars.

Female horses have a better market as CNN published that the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed purchased a female racehorse because of its beauty with 2.7 million dollars.