Lanmodo Vast Pro Night Vision Dash Cam Lights Up the Darkness

According to many reports, more than 50% of road accidents happen at night. Most of these are caused due to poor visibility of the roads because of inadequate lighting.

However, many people need to drive at night due to unavoidable reasons and hence, there is a need for a solution to curb the number of accidents.

This is where a night vision system comes to the rescue. An auto night vision system assists the driver by enhancing the visibility of the road. So, if you are driving under bad weather conditions or at night or simply want to ensure your safety while driving, a night vision system is what you need.

Lanmodo Vast Pro Night Vision Dashcam

The Lanmodo Vast Pro is the latest generation of night vision dashcam. They are yet to hit the market and the manufacturer is currently offering to buy them in advance at a very good price. You pre-book this night vision dash cam now and then you can buy it for $ 199 once it is officially going on sale in October.

Dual High-Resolution Camera

The Lanmodo Vast Pro stands out from all the other systems as it comes with dual cameras with 1080P full-color night vision image and real-time recording function. The device features Sony CMOS sensors, 7 layers full glass lens, and 7.84-inch IPS screen, that displays crisp, clear, and real images of the road even in bad situations like darkness, foggy weather, and rains. And this is possible because of the low-light imaging technology used in this night vision system.

Distance and Angle, Better than the Headlight

When it comes to the distance of this powerful night vision system, it easily beats the headlights of your car. With the Lanmodo Vast Pro, you can see up to a distance of 300M(984ft) which is way beyond the car’s reach. By letting you see farther on the road, the system enables you to perceive the road in advance and thus you have more time to react and avoid accidents.

The front camera features a 45-degree field of view and the rear comes with a 170-degree view. The wide-angle of both the cameras cover a broad range of surroundings and provide a wider view of the road.

Real-Time recording function

Having a Dashcam these days is very useful. It serves as a security and helps the driver to have evidence in case of an accident. With the Lanmodo Vast Pro night vision Dashcam, you can have dual recordings (both front and rear cameras) in 1080P along with a support of 128 GB storage.

Thus, all your recordings are safely stored and can be used when needed. The loop recording of the Lanmodo system overwrites the older recordings with the new ones when the storage is full.

A very smart feature of this system is the G-sensor. This sensor detects a collision and simply locks the collision footage and prevents it from being overwritten too. Thus, you never have to worry about losing evidence.

Parking Mode

Worried about your car’s protection when it is parked? The Lanmodo Vast Pro solves this too for you. The pro night vision system is capable of recording even if the car is parked. The G-sensor in the system detects a collision and starts the recording. It is capable of capturing clear images during day and night both to ensure the safety of your car.

How to Buy it?

If you have been eyeing the Lanmodo Vast Pro Dashcam then here is a chance for you to become a golden member of the Lanmodo and get the system at a minimal price. To become a golden member you have to spend $10 and you can buy the Vast Pro Dashcam with 128G TF card only for $199 when it releases as against $619 which is the original price of the gadget. Or the Lanmodo Vast Pro will be released on Indiegogo with the early bird price for $199 only. You could subscribe and will get more news here.