KSA allows UAE to use Saudi airspace for flights to Israel

The General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia has allowed all flights from to and from the UAE to use Saudi airspace which includes the;

flights from the UAE to Israel.

flights from Israel to the UAE.

The decision was made after the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority requested the GACA Saudi Arabia to allow its airspace for the historic 1st flight from Israel to the UAE.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan said the agreement would not change the Kingdom’s stance towards the Palestinian cause.

Saudi Foreign Minister made a statement that earlier that Saudi Arabia will not accept Israel until a just settlement is made between Palestine and Israel.

مواقف المملكة الثابتة والراسخة تجاه القضيةالفلسطينية والشعب الفلسطيني لن تتغير بالسماح بعبور أجواء المملكة للرحلات الجوية القادمة لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة والمغادرة منها إلى كافةالدول، كما أن المملكة تقدر جميع الجهودالرامية إلى تحقيق سلام عادل ودائم وفق مبادرةالسلام العربية — فيصل بن فرحان (@FaisalbinFarhan) September 2, 2020