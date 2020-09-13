KSA allows flights to the Kingdom from Sep 15

The Saudi Government has lifted the restrictions on international travel starting from Sept 15, 2020. In this regard, the following orders have been issued;

01- The complete lifting of the international travel restrictions from citizens leaving Saudi Arabia and returning back through all ports including land, sea, and airports after January 1, 2021.

The specific date for lifting the suspension and permission referred to in point 1 shall be announced 30 days before the date of January 1, 2021 AD.

02- However, some categories of citizens have been allowed to travel outside the Kingdom and return to it according to certain controls and requirements starting from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Muharram 27, 1442 AH, corresponding to September 15, 2020 AD.

GCC citizens and non-Saudis will be allowed to enter the Kingdom with valid work, residency, or visit visas.

Dear guest, residents with exit/re-entry visa, work visa, visit visa or iqamah are allowed to travel starting from 15 September depending on flights availability. With the importance to adhere to travel regulations of each country . Thank you — السعودية | SAUDIA (@Saudi_Airlines) September 14, 2020

Government employees.

Workers in diplomatic and consular missions.

Workers in permanent jobs.

Businessmen.

Patients.

The scholarship students.

Family reunification of the citizens.

The death of a family member.

In order to enter Saudi Arabia, the passenger will have to bring a PCR test for coronavirus issued 48 hours before the flight departure.

03 – The concerned committee has decided to take preventive measures by suspending travel to or coming from some countries which have a high risk of coronavirus prevent its spread in the Kingdom.

If your country falls into that list, you would not be able to enter back Saudi Arabia until Jan 01. The list of countries is yet to be announced.

04- The plan to re-allow the performance of Umrah will be announced gradually, based on what is decided later in this regard independently, in light of the developments related to Pandemic.

#وزارة_الداخلية: صدور الموافقة الكريمة على أن يكون الرفع الكامل للقيود على مغادرة المواطنين للمملكة والعودة إليها، والسماح بفتح المنافذ لعبور جميع وسائل النقل عبر المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية، بعد تاريخ 1 يناير 2021م، وفق الإ جراءات المتبعة قبل جائحة كورونا#واس pic.twitter.com/1ud8pCKpeE — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) September 13, 2020