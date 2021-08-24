Saudi Arabia allows entry of vaccinated Iqama holders

Saudi Arabia has allowed direct entry of those Iqama holders who have taken two doses of coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia from all around the world including the 13 banned countries.

The PCR test is required for everyone above 8 years old.

No home quarantine is required for fully vaccinated passengers.

What about children?

Children below 12 years old can also travel directly to Saudi Arabia without being vaccinated. However, they are required to complete a 7 days home quarantine in Saudi Arabia.

Vaccinated outside Saudi Arabia?

It is important to note that those Iqama holders who have taken COVID19 vaccines from outside Saudi Arabia are not allowed to directly enter the Kingdom if they are coming from 13 banned countries even if their Tawakkalna status is immune.

1 Dose in Saudi Arabia

Those Iqama holders who have taken only one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia would not be allowed to enter the Kingdom directly.

How to enter from 13 banned countries?

As a general rule of law, a Non-Saudi coming from any of the following 13 countries would be required to spend 14 days in another country if he has not taken 2 doses of COVID19 vaccine within Saudi Arabia. However, they can directly enter to KSA after taking the MOI permission.

Argentina. Indonesia. Pakistan. Brazil. Turkey. South Africa Lebanon. Egypt. India. The UAE. Ethiopia. Vietnam. Afghanistan.