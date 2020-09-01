King Salman sacks Commander of Joint Forces over corruption

King Salman has issued a royal decree late Monday on the recommendations of the Anti-Corruption Authority due to some suspicious financial transactions that were observed in the Ministry of Defense. In this regard;
01- The commander of the Joint Forces Lt. Gen. Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been sacked and referred to investigation. It is worth mentioning that he is a Prince and the royal blood.
02- Lt. Gen. Mutlaq Bin Salem bin Mutlaq Al-Azima, the deputy chief of the General Staff, has been assigned to carry out the work of the joint forces commander.
03- The Deputy Prince of Al-Jouf region Abdulaziz Bin Fahad Bin Turki Bin Abdulaziz has also been sacked over corruption charges. He is the son of the ex-commander of the Joint Forces.
04- Other officials whose cases have been referred to anti-corruption authority are the following;
- Yusuf Bin Rakan Bin Hindi Al-Otaibi.
- Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Bin Muhammad Al-Hassan.
- Faisal Bin Abdulrahman Bin Muhammad Al-Ajlan.
- Muhammad Bin Ali Bin Muhammad Al-Khalifa.
