Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque in Islamabad

King Salman has approved a project with the name King Salman mosque in the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad.

Location: King Salman mosque will be built in the new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) located in the H10 sector of Islamabad.

Cost: The total cost of the project is expected to be $32 million.

  • $32 million = SR 120 million.
  • $32 million = PKR 5 billion.

King Salman mosqueCapacity: The mosque will have two prayer halls with a total capacity of 12,500 people.

  • Prayer Hall 1: 4,000 men with 4,500 square meters.
  • Prayer Hall 2: 2,000 women with 2,300 sq meters.
  • Outdoor Yards: 6,000 people with 4,500 square meters.
  • Conference Hall: 500 people with 2,800 square meters.

Museum: The mosque will have a museum in it with the name King Salman Museum with the size of 2,200 sq meters.

Library: In addition to that, a library will be built in the name of King Salman with the size of 2,800 sq meters.

Conference Hall: It also has a conference hall named after Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, in addition to administrative facilities and ancillary services.

Outdoor Gardens: The mosque overlooks an outdoor garden of 8,500 square meters, while a parking space of 7,000 square meters has been allocated.

For the latest updates, you can join our WhatsApp group or Telegram channel.

Steve
Steve has been living in Saudi Arabia since 2013 and writing about Saudi rules, regulations, guides, and procedures since then.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR