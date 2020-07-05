King Salman extends Iqama and Visas of Expats

With reference to the continuous efforts made by King Salman to mitigate the effects of the Corona pandemic on individuals, private sector establishments, and investors, the following orders have been issued.

1- Extending the validity of the final exit visa for expatriates, free of cost.

2- Extending the validity of the Iqama of expatriates who are outside Saudi Arabia on an exit re-entry visa for a period of 3 months, free of cost.

3- Extending the validity of the exit reentry visa for the expatriates who have not used it due to the suspension of entry and exit from the Kingdom, for a period of (3) months free of cost.

4- Extending the validity of the exit and return visa for all expatriates who are outside the Kingdom, which expires during the period of suspension of entry and exit from the Kingdom, for a period of (3) months without charge.

5- Extending the validity of visit visa and tourist visa holders who are inside the Kingdom for a period of (3) months without charge.

The source explained that, according to the content of the Royal Decree, these exceptions are subject to continuous follow-up and change according to the need.