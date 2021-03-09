King Salman exempts expat fee in Hajj and Umrah sector

King Salman approved a number of incentive initiatives for establishments operating in the Hajj and Umrah sectors to mitigate the economic repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on individuals, private sector businesses and investors. The initiatives include:

1 – Hajj and Umrah sector establishments will be exempt from paying the Maktab Amal Fee for employed expats for six months.

2 – The Iqama renewal fee and the dependent fee will be postponed for 6 months provided that the amounts are paid in installments over a period of one year.

3 – Accommodation facilities would be exempt from annual fees for licenses for municipal commercial activities for one year in Makkah and Madinah.

4 – Licenses for accommodation facilities from the Ministry of Tourism will be renewed free of charge for one year in Makkah and Madinah.

5 – The validity of licenses for buses operating in facilities that transport pilgrims would be extended without charge for one year.

6 – Collection of customs duties for new buses for this year’s Hajj season will be postponed for 3 months, and to be paid in installments over a period of four months starting from the due date.

صدور موافقة المقام السامي على عدد من المبادرات التحفيزية للمنشآت العاملة في قطاع الحج والعمرة.https://t.co/fwekhrsAKi#واس pic.twitter.com/HCTwEkJpYI — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) March 8, 2021