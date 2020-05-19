Khaled Al-Sharif, A Saudi nurse dies of coronavirus

Khaled Al-Sharif, the Saudi frontline practitioner who had been tirelessly working to treat the COVID-19 infected patients of Mecca, died of Coronavirus.

The young nurse had been treating the novel coronavirus patients at the King Abdul Aziz Hospital and was one of the most dedicated doctors. He had been working day and night to serve the patients.

However, during the end of Shaban, he himself started to develop the symptoms of Coronavirus and therefore self-isolated himself at his home, confirms his brother Hussein Al-Sharif.

Khaled’s health started getting worse with each passing day and thereby he was shifted to the Hospital. His COVID-19 test came out positive and he was admitted to the intensive care unit just two days before Ramadan.

The young hero fought bravely with the disease, yet the fatal virus took Khaled away from us on Sunday.

The nation is mourning the death of the young hero. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, who is the emir of Makkah and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Deputy Emir Prince Badr Bin Sultan and Minister of Health Tawfiq Al-Rabiah have also expressed their grief over the death of the nursing hero.

They prayed for the hero and offered condolences to the family over the great loss. They prayed that may Almighty give patience to the family.

The General Directorate of Health Affairs in Makkah region has also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the young staff member.

Source: Saudi Gazette