Jawazat allows expats to renew Iqama from outside KSA

Saudi Jawazat has launched some new Abhsher services for its citizens, and expatriates which include the service of renewing Iqama from outside Saudi Arabia.

New Features for Expats in Absher

With the launch of the new features in the Absher platform, expatriates would be able to;

However, it is worth noting that only the Kafeel can renew Iqama or extend exit reentry visa and issue a final exit visa for working expatriates. You can renew Iqama or extend an exit reentry visa for your legal dependents.

امتداداً لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي العهد "حفظهما الله"، الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود يدشن عدداً من الخدمات الإلكترونية الجديدة للمديرية العامة لـ ⁧#الجوازات⁩ التي تهدف إلى تسهيل إنجاز الخدمات للمواطنين والمقيمين باستخدام الوسائل الإلكترونية. pic.twitter.com/JUGhNZqCA0 — الجوازات السعودية (@AljawazatKSA) October 22, 2020

New Features for Saudis in Absher

The newly added features in Absher allow Saudi citizens to issue and renew the passport of their children who are under the age of 15 years online.