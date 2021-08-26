Istimara fee to increase with the Car fuel consumption

Saudi Arabia will add an annual fee to the cost of vehicle registration or the Istimara fee according to the fuel consumption of the car. Here is the breakdown of the new Istimara Renewal Fee in Saudi Arabia.

Currently, the car Istimara Renewal Fee is SR 300 for 3 years.

Light Vehicles with Models 2016 and later

The additional annual Istimara renewal fee on light vehicles with the model 2016 and later will be applicable according to the listed average fuel consumption of the car by the manufacturer.

We have added the current Istimara fee in the calculation below.

Fuel consumption 16km/liter or above – No fee i.e. SR 300.

15.99km/liter to 14km/liter – SR 50/year i.e. SR 450 for 3 years.

13.99km/liter to 12km/liter – SR 85/year i.e. SR 555 for 3 years.

11.99km/liter to 10km/liter – SR 130/year i.e. SR 690.

10km/liter or less – SR 190/year i.e. SR 870 for 3 years.

Heavy Vehicles + Light Vehicles Models before 2015

The additional annual Istimara renewal fee on heavy vehicles and light vehicles with the models 2015 or before will be applicable according to the engine size.

We have added the current Istimara fee in the calculation below.

Engine Capacity 1.9L or below – No fee i.e. SR 300.

Engine 1.91L to 2.4L – SR 50/year i.e. SR 450 for 3 years.

Engine 2.41L to 3.2L – SR 85/year i.e. SR 555 for 3 years.

Engine 3.21L to 4.5L – SR 85/year – SR 130/year i.e. SR 690.

Engine 4.51L or more – SR 190/year i.e. SR 870 for 3 years.

The Date of implementation

The new Istimara Fee will be applicable starting from Jan 2023.

Source: Saudi Gazette