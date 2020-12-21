Is 2020 Bitcoin Bull Run Different From 2017?

Introduction

Retailers have always controlled the Crypto market. As no central authorities are overlooking the Crypto trade market, the Blockchain members have been the key players for the market price fluctuation.

Retail led was evident when the first successful rally took place. However, we can see how the retailers are quite in the second successful rally ib 2020. In 2017, CNBC had almost more than 100 headlines covering all the Crypto trade market happenings. However, in 2020, the hype has calmed down.

When Bitcoin has reached a new height in the market, CNBC has only 40 headlines covering the price fluctuation. This shows that the retail market is not as hyped as it was in 2017.

The reason is simple; people are more aware of Cryptocurrencies than they were in 2017. Hence, even after reaching its best price in its lifetime, investors kept quiet about its performance. As if they knew about the performance of the Crypto trade market.

Not only that, the sheer trading volume has skyrocketed. No matter how you see it, you can differentiate the two rallies in some major factor.

This article will talk about those major differences that make the rally of 2017 and 2020 different.

Difference Between 2020 Rally And 2017 Rally

The year difference between the two successful rallies is almost three years. Though this time gap might be short for most things, it certainly was long for the Crypto trade market. These three years mark new technological innovation and boost in the regulation of Cryptocurrency. People even get aware of the possible aspects of Cryptocurrencies.

1. Trading And Holdings

Trading and holding Crypto assets have been most affected by the two rallies. In 2017, when the first successful rally occurred, fewer investors were trading in Bitcoins, much less holding it as a store value. However, this time is different. When the second success occurred, the number of investors were already doubled compared to 2017.

Not only that, people are more open about their Crypto assets than they were in 2017. Today, you will see people openly talking about the Crypto assets they are holding. They even share their plans (HODL) about Cryptocurrencies.

2. Bitcoin Vs. Ether

The 2017 bull run was considered to be a cause of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) on Ethereum. However, both the rally was linear. The Bitcoin rally started when Ehereum just finished its successful rally. Soon after both the successful rally ends, the market cap returns to its normal level.

In contrast to 2017, this time again, the run was initiated by Ethereum. But this time, the Erhereum maintained the run with Bitcoin and is the second most used Cryptocurrencies. Hence, if we compare this run with 2017, we can assume that the Bitcoin run is yet to be completed.

3. Regulation

The one thing that changes during the last three years is institutions and large scale companies' involvement. The 2017 rally occurred when the companies were skeptical about the existence of Cryptocurrencies. Some experts even believed that the whole concept of Cryptocurrency is just a trend and will vanish with the trends. However, it has been more than eleven years; the Cryptocurrency trends are still going strong.

Today, large-scale companies like PayPal and Square are showing interest in the whole Cryptocurrency and Blockchain thing. PayPal even launched a new feature that will help the users to transfer money in the form of Cryptocurrencies.

4. Increase In Investors

With the advent of the pandemic in 2020, people were encouraged to go cashless with the transaction. This made people aware of the Cryptocurrency transaction and the benefits it catered to. When the second successful rally was on the way, the number of traders and investors increased tremendously. After the November rally in 2020, these numbers again saw significant growth.

The depreciating value of the dollar is also one of the reasons why people have started investing in Cryptocurrency. Putting it simply, the numbers of traders and investors are a couple of folds more than it was in 2017.

Conclusion

The Bull run is indeed different from 2017. Though, this doesn't mean that the Cryptocurrency market will become stable. No, that will never happen. You need to know that Bitcoin is profitable due to its volatility. Hence, expecting a stable Crypto trade market means you want it to perform like the old traditional market.