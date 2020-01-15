Iqra Hospital: the most haunted place in Saudi Arabia

Even though science has shown little evidence towards ghosts, yet it is the belief of Muslims that Jinns are there and live among humans. These supernatural creatures often show their presence by frightening people.

Recently, there have been some mysterious activities taking place at the Iqra hospital of Riyadh, proclaiming it to be haunted.

The hospital has been abandoned for many years and now is just a structure based on dark, narrow corridors and empty wards. The ghost’s hunters are in a hunt of the jins and ghosts that are believed to be residing there.

The Iqra hospital of Riyadh is famous for treating the combatants of the 1991 Gulf War. However, now it is fascinating many for the rumors that it haunted by ghosts. Youth in great numbers were hit, windows were smashed, and fires started.

According to a reliable media source, youth have sent messages to authorities to initiate an operation against the jinns that reside within the hospital’s premises. The jinns are held responsible for damaging the windows and equipment and putting the fire that burnt 60% of the hospital.

There are many videos on YouTube where people can be seen exploring the building in search of evidence of jinns. One of the most feared videos was the one where a blazing palm tree had been lightened by the ghost hunter.

However, things have gone beyond expectations. The Health Ministry has also issued a statement this week claiming that the building is privately owned and disclaiming responsibility for the decaying building. The building is broken down to the extent that it cannot be used as a hospital again.

A columnist has also shown concerns for the building and has called for forming “a committee for the jinn” so that the owners can retrieve their building. Evil sorcerers have made lives miserable of many and we are tired of them, claim the columnist.