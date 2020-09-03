International Flights remain suspended – Saudi Airlines

Saudi Airlines has made an announcement on Wednesday that the international flights would remain suspended until further notice except for return flights.

The one-way flights from Saudi Arabia to different countries in the world are still operating where residents and visa holders of Saudi Arabia can go to their home countries. This is normally done through the Awdah service.

Rumors have been circulating about the resumption of international flights since Saudi Airlines has issued guidelines and conditions for passengers to enter Saudi Arabia and to travel to the following 25 countries. The requirements are

1 – The passenger must not have a coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

2 – The passenger must complete the 7 days quarantine period at home.

3 – The passenger would be required to set his home location through Tataman application.

4 – The passenger would be required to login to the Tataman application on a daily basis and do the self-health assessment.

5 – SR 500,000 and two years imprisonment if the passenger violates any of the health guidelines.