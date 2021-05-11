Institutional Quarantine for all expats to Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Interior has announced that all unvaccinated non-Saudi travelers will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 7 days.

Who is treated as vaccinated?

The passengers who provide a certificate proving that they have received one of the following vaccines are treated as vaccinated and will not have to go through the institutional quarantine procedures.

Two doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Two doses of Moderna vaccine.

One dose of the Johnson vaccine.

Who will pay the hotel expenses?

All unvaccinated travelers will have to bear expenses for their institutional quarantine, which will be included in their ticket price.

Does it include unbanned countries?

Yes, the decision to impose institutional quarantine is implemented in all countries, including countries where flights are allowed to Saudi Arabia.

When is it implemented?

The decision to impose institutional quarantine is effective from May 20.

Period of Quarantine?

All unvaccinated travelers to abide by institutional quarantine procedures for a period of 7 days and obtain a valid health insurance document to cover the risks of coronavirus.

Where to Stay?

The institutional quarantine is enforced at a facility under the supervision of the health authorities as opposed to home quarantine.

What if you are vaccinated?

The unvaccinated travelers also must undergo a PCR test for coronavirus on the first and seventh day of their arrival.

The General Authority for Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia announces the implementation of new procedures for the entry of all travelers to the Kingdom through airports pic.twitter.com/Paj8K9IgnL — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) May 10, 2021

Who is exempt from Institutional Quarantine?

The below-mentioned categories are exempt from institutional quarantine procedures.

Citizens their spouses, children, domestic workers. Unvaccinated domestic workers accompanying a vaccinated resident. Vaccinated travelers. Official delegations. Those holding diplomatic visas, diplomats, and their families residing with them. Airline crew, sea crew. Truck drivers and their assistants from all ports. Those involved in health supply chains, according to the Ministry of Health.

تطبيق إجراءات الحجر الصحي المؤسسي على جميع القادمين إلى المملكة من الدول التي لم يتم تعليق القدوم منها، اعتبارًا من يوم الخميس 8 شوال 1442هـ، الموافق 20 مايو 2021م. pic.twitter.com/z0ciZwaRjR — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) May 10, 2021