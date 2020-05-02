How to install STC fiber optic internet connection?

There is no doubt that STC has the biggest fiber-optic network in Saudi Arabia. In this article, we have explained the procedure to install the STC fiber optic internet connection line in Saudi Arabia.

Select the Internet plan

The first thing you need to do is to select the fiber optic plan you want to install. There are quite a few options available on the STC website and you can choose any of them according to your usage.

Call 900

Now go to the place where STC has installed its fiber optic box.

Call the STC helpline 900 and select the “New Line” option.

Now you need to provide your full name, Iqama number, mobile number, and the STC fiber optic box number to the telephone operator.

In case you are not able to find the numbers written here, take the Iqama number of any person who has already installed the STC fiber-optic connection in your building. The STC officer will locate your building with that number.

Installation

The STC technical team will come within a couple of days to install the fiber optic internet connection. Keep in mind that;

STC Fiber Optic Cable is free.

STC Fiber Optic Modem is free.

You are not required to pay anything to the technical team.

Reviews: STC Fiber Optic Internet Connection

I have personally used the STC fiber optic internet connection and I don't recommend it to others for the following reasons;

Their technical support is pathetic. In case you have some problems with connectivity, they will always look for quick fixes. Your problem is never resolved. There are so many hidden terms and conditions about which nobody tells them at the time of installation. I mean, it is not simply easy to cancel an STC internet connection

If you need my suggestion, I would go for Mobily as they have the highest internet speed and no connection disruption.