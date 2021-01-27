Imam Sudais proposes to plant trees in Masjid al Haram

Imam Sudais has proposed a plan to plant trees in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Imam Sudais is the head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

The proposal to plant trees in the courtyards of Masjid al-Haram is in line with Vision 2030 to provide a quality of life to pilgrims and worshippers.

The move will reduce temperatures and pollution rates, improve the air quality, mitigate the effects of climate change and transform the courtyards to be ecofriendly, through decorations and shades.

It will also provide a pleasant experience to the pilgrims and worshippers of Masjid al-Haram.

The water used by worshippers in the ablution would be used for the irrigation purpose of trees.

Imam Sudais also said that the proposal requires scientific, technical, and operational studies so as to ensure it does not affect the areas set for prayer or movement of worshipers.

Source: Saudi Gazette