ICSA: Notification of Counterfeit Products in KSA

Made in Italy, ICSA® Issues a Notification of Counterfeit Products Found in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Counterfeits of door hinges are found in the KSA

Concesio, Italy – (EMAILWIRE.COM) – The following is a notification from ICSA Serrature Srl that the door hinge identified below bears a counterfeit UL Certification Mark. The door hinge has not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Although the door hinges are marked ICSA SRL , the door hinges were not manufactured or labeled by ICSA Serrature Srl.

Name of Product: Ball Bearing Hinge

Remedy: ICSA Serrature Srl recommends that these products be immediately removed from service and be replaced with UL Certified door hinges.

Identification on the Product: The product is marked with a counterfeit UL Listing Mark and the following:

ICSA SRL

EN1935:2000

UL LISTED DOOR HINGE

Identification on the Box:

BALL BEARING HINGE

ICSA

Difference between the door hinge authorized to bear the UL Mark and the counterfeit door hinge:

Authorized door hinge – The words “US R39079” and “EN1935:2002” appear on the door hinge. The address of ICSA Serrature Srl appears on the side of the box. See photograph:

https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/63365367/iicsa-serrature-srl-authorized-door-hinge

Counterfeit door hinge – The words “US R39079” do not appear on the door hinge. The address of ICSA Serrature Srl does not appear on the side of the box. The counterfeit door hinge is marked “EN1935:2000”. The color of the box is different from the authorized one. See photograph of counterfeit door hinge: https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/63365425/counterfeited-door-hinge

Location: These counterfeit door hinges were found in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About ICSA Serrature Srl

ICSA is a sub-supplier to primary Italian companies working in the field of security locks. In 1982 the company was transferred to a new site and started the direct sale of its own products. In 1997 ICSA has opened its new building (6000 mq.) that includes the full operations, this new structure grant to the customers an always better and complete service. Since 2001 has been founded ICSA Eurest, a production site for the East European countries with sit in Hungary, which became in 2003 ICSA Hungaria Kft. During 2006 has been opened the new branch, ICSA ESPANA S.L., which will enable ICSA Serrature to start his entrance in the European Market. The study and analysis of products, workmanship, assembly, testing, packaging and shipment form a complete cycle and are executed by means of advanced technology and modern working systems.

This press release was originally published at EmailWire.Com:

https://www.emailwire.com/release/1112953-Made-in-Italy-ICSA-Issues-a-Notification-of-Counterfeit-Products-Found-in-the-Kingdom-of-Saudi-Arabia-.html