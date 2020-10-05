Table of Contents
What does every girl wish after her marriage? It is often seen in some parts of the world when a woman marries a man she is entitled to serve his husband's family at any cost. The tradition is mostly seen in some south Asian countries including Pakistan and Indian.
A stigma of South Asian Countries
In South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, Men are always thought to be superior to women. A good wife must follow and obey her husband. However, some girls are not satisfied with all these traditions.
After the marriage, a girl is supposed to move to her husband’s home. Some women think moving to their husband’s home where he lives with his parents is no less than slavery.
I married you to be with you, not to serve your mother
She says I agree that a good wife is obedient to her husband but my husband wants me to be obedient to his parents. I married my husband, not his parents, I will look after them because I care for them.
I don’t want my husband to treat me as a slave or threaten me saying if I fail to care or treat them well, he will divorce me.
The women want to say that marriage is a bond between a husband and a wife. It is not between her and his family. A husband and wife should try to compromise if one fails to fulfill her duties, rather than divorcing or threatening at every mistake.
For the latest updates, you can join our WhatsApp group.